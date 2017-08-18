McLaren’s don’t come much more bespoke than this. US collector Michael Fux recently commissioned a bespoke McLaren 720S through McLaren Special Operations. Not one to shy away from bold colour combinations, the result is pretty eye popping!

The new ‘Fux Fuchsia’ shade combines a fuchsia paint finish with white leather interior and body-coloured accents to create a one-of-a-kind McLaren. The car will be diplayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Concept Lawn this Sunday.

The ‘Fux Fuchsia’ colour was actually created for Mr Fux by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited and has been subtly tweaked by MSO for the 720S. If your not sure what to think, you might be comforted by confirmation that Mr Fux will retain exclusive rights to its use on any other McLaren vehicle.

Fux Fuchsia McLaren 720S 1 of 10

This particular McLaren 720S benefits from lightweight wheels, contrasting with the platinum finish of the alloy. Inside, the door appliqués, a pinstripe on the steering wheel and the rear-view mirror are all in body colour. Everything else is MSO Bespoke white leather with white stitching.

The bespoke McLaren 720S will join Michael Fux’s collection which includes a bright yellow Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead and a relatively boring (colour-wise!) LaFerrari Aperta!

Earlier today, Mr Fux shared the inspiration for his original Rolls-Royce colour, it’s actually pretty fitting to this car’s debut location in that it was matched to a flower he found last year during his visit to Pebble Beach!