The popular Audi SQ5 is next in line to receive a package of upgrades from German tuning firm ABT. Hans-Jürgen Abt’s team have gifted the performance SUV with a modest power update and a set of aerodynamic improvements.

Whilst the previous generation SQ5 was Audi’s first production model to be powered by its 3.0-litre BiTDI diesel V6, the latest generation actually uses a petrol engine, shared with the S4 and S5. In series form, the 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 produces 354 hp. It’s a safe bet that the ABT version does not!

ABT have squeezed approximately 20% more horsepower through the ABT Power program. Horsepower is now 425 hp with maximum torque boosted from 500 to 550 Nm. ABT also offer performance programs for the non-‘S’ models including the 2.0 TDI with 215 hp up from 190 hp and a maximum of 440 Nm instead of 400 Nm.

The bodywork will be tailor-made for the SQ5, although this is still in development – you can probably tell from the pictures. ABT also offer a set of alloy wheels from the ABT Sportsline range including DR, ER-C, FR and GR in 20 and 21 inches. Finishes include mystic black, Gun-Metal, glossy black and matte black.