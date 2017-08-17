When the German automobile manufacturing company Alpina gets their hands on a car, you can usually rest assured they will revamp it into an absolute powerhouse on wheels. This time is no different, with Alpina set to release their new D5 S at the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt. Based on the new BMW 5 series, Alpina claims that the new D5 S will be one of the fastest production diesels in the world.

The power needed to claim such a title will come from a straight-six, 3-litre, turbo-diesel engine, that’s good for 240kW of power and 800Nm of torque. The engine that originally comes from the 530d, will be tuned to let the car accelerate from 0-100km/h in a time of just 4.4 seconds, and reach a top speed onwards of 275 km/h. The hefty power and torque is delivered to the wheels by way of the BMW xDrive system, but with an Alpina-specific rear biased torque distribution alongside their performance enhancing all-wheel drive as standard.

The D5 S will be built both for the sedan and the touring. There will likely also be a petrol variant for the 5 series, but Alpina has yet to release any information about that. Stay tuned for the complete rundown of the D5 S once it gets unveiled in mid-September!