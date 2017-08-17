As automotive icons go, the BMW M5 is one of the most well known and adored. With the F10 M5 on its way out after bursting on the scene in in 2011, sights are now turning to the next generation car. The F10 M5 caused a stir as not only did it wave goodbye to the howling E60 V10, but natural aspiration too.

We already know that the 2018 M5 will be powered by a turbocharged V8 but, for the first time ever, it will be all-wheel-drive. Much like the latest iteration Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, it will have two-wheel-drive models.

Enough of the details, here we have the first official listen into what the super-saloon will sounds like and it is very tasty indeed. The red-line appears to be past the 7,000 rpm mark and the whooshing of the turbos is apparent. There are plenty of pops and bangs too!