Official detail have been released for the latest Aston Martin Zagato collaboration. The release of the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake increases the production run of Zagato coachbuild Vanquish models to 325 cars. Just 99 of Shooting Brakes will be offered alongside 28 Speedsters to make up the numbers!

There are now four Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato options including the Coupe and the Volante. The latest models are being unveiled this week as part of the Monterey Car Week 2017 festivities. The Vanquish Zagato Coupe has already began production while the Vanquish Zagato Volante – which is sold out – is expected to be delivered through late 2017 and 2018. The Speedsters and Shooting Brake models will also follow during 2018.

All four cars are based upon the Vanquish S, with a 600PS naturally-aspirated V12. They all use that automatic Touchtronic III transmission with adaptive damping purpose tuned for the Vanquish Zagato models.

The Speedster features a set of “Speed Humps” at the back which emulate Zagato’s signature ‘double-bubble’ styling. All of the panels are constructed from carbon fibre and will feature cues from the Vulcan including the Blade tail lights and 3D Zagato badging on the front grill and rear air vents. Without a roof, it will be the most uncompromising option, limited to just 28 copies, it will also be the rarest!

The Shooting Brake, whilst still a strict two-seater, is intended to be more accessible. It gets an iconic Zagato ‘double-bubble’ too with glass inlays to let light flood into the cockpit. At the back, a powered tailgate protects a trimmed rear cabin area, complete with a tailored luggage set. Herringbone carbon fibre facias with anodised bronze rotary controls give the Shooting Brake a bespoke feel while extensive ‘Z’ motif quilting and aniline leather upholstery are also included.

Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, said of the Vanquish Zagato family: “We haven’t released Zagato models as a family before, at least not in this way, but the idea is not without precedent. Think back to the DB7 Zagato and DB AR1, or the V8 Zagato Coupe and Volante, for example. We’ve simply taken things a few steps further. Why create a family of Zagatos? Well, many of our customers want different things. Some prefer the purity of a Coupe, but others love the idea of something more extreme, like the Speedster. And yes, some of them have ordered one example of each. There’s always an over-demand from our clients and patrons. We could easily fulfill demand for more cars than this, but we want Zagato to remain something very special. We’re creating collectibles, future concours cars. With only 325 cars worldwide, divided between 99 Coupes, 99 Volantes, 28 Speedsters and 99 Shooting Brakes – they are still the rarest of the rare.”

Andrea Zagato, CEO of Zagato said of the enduring creative partnership: “Zagato’s relationship with Aston Martin began with my grandfather and the DB4 GT Zagato, almost sixty years ago. To have a creative ‘marriage‘ thrive for three generations is something as unique as the cars themselves. My family name is associated with all kinds of wonderful designs, but for many enthusiasts and collectors around the world those that combine the Z of Zagato with the wings of Aston Martin are the most special. Collaborating closely on the design of four complimentary, yet completely different Vanquish Zagatos has been an incredibly exciting challenge. I’m proud to continue the story my grandfather started and thrilled that our partnership with Aston Martin continues to realise such exciting cars.”

There is no word on pricing yet, however, if you are planning on heading to Pebble Beach this weekend, we certainly recommend you take a look!