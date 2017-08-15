The notorious trio famous from the renowned Top Gear show, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond are notorious for causing quite the havoc. Usually this is implied in a very positive manner and we ravish over any news from the trio, but lately things have turned slightly grim. Clarkson revealed last week he nearly died from pneumonia in a hospital in Mallorca, Spain. His college Hammond caused even bigger unrest when he crashed a Rimac Concept One earlier in June, at the legendary Swiss hill climb event in Hemberg, somersaulting 300 metres downhill.

Fortunately, Hammond came out largely uninjured from the horrific crash, which served as a tremendous acclaim for Rimac’s sturdy design. Had the crash occurred in any regular road car, then the outcome would likely not have been so fortunate. The Concept One that crashed turned out to be the same car that was on display at the Geneva Motor Show 2017, earlier this year. When we spoke to Rimac, it appeared as though it was one of the first customer cars. Unfortunately, the car broke out in flames shortly after the crash and destroyed what was left of the wreckage.

This week news broke that the organisers of the Swiss hill climb event have been fined over $5,000 by their national sporting authority, Auto Sport Schweiz. It ruled that the show organisation did not conform to the FIA’s International Sporting Code, and that the incident – which attracted worldwide attention – acted against the interests of the sport. More painful than the fine however is the suspension laid on the organisers: a six-month licence suspension was imposed.