In less than one month the IAA 2017 opens it’s doors! From the 12th until the 24th of September the Frankfurt trade fair is home to the 67th IAA Frankfurt Motor Show. We will cover the latest news and world premieres live from Monday evening the 11th. But before we start our live report from Frankfurt we have put together the most comprehensive Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 preview and guide. Scroll down for a list of all premieres.

IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Map

IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Dates & Opening Times

Press days:

Tuesday, 12 September and Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Trade days:

Thursday, 14 September and Friday, 15 September 2017

Public days:

Saturday, 16 September – Sunday, 24 September 2017

Venue:

Trade fair grounds, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Show Hours:

9.00 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.

IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Preview

We took some time to go over the list of attending manufacturers and noticed some interesting trends. SUVs are still very hot with nearly all manufacturers – Lamborghini and Porsche included – showing a new SUV of some sort. Concept cars tend to focus on future mobility and electrification in particular. A few Chinese manufacturers have taken the spots left by some European manufacturers and it will be interesting to see their latest products in direct comparison with their European rivals. Most remarkable car on display is the Dutch PAL-V, a car that can drive up to 160 km/h but also convert to a gyrocopter to fly up to 500 kilometers.

The end of Motor Shows?

Motor shows seem to be losing a lot of traction with manufacturers globally. This trend that set course a few years ago also affects this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show with many manufacturers – small and large – not attending. The biggest loss is suffered in former hall 6 with nearly all Fiat-Chrysler brands pulling out. Tesla has always been an outsider so it is no surprise that they ignore the most popular car show in Germany. Peugeot and DS (Citroën’s luxury brand) turning their backs is more surprising – imagine what would be left of the Paris show if the German brands would pull out. Ford is the only American manufacturer present in Frankfurt.

The tuning scene is also not what it used to be. Many loyal exhibitors like Hamann and Mansory are no longer there. Brabus, Startech and newcomer IMSA are the only tuning brands present in Frankfurt this year.

All IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Premieres

Regardless of the brands that pulled out there are still a fair amount of world premieres to explore in Frankfurt and the end is not quite near yet.

Alpina

Alpina D5 S – World Premiere

Audi

Audi uses the stage in Frankfurt to show it’s new A8 flagship to the public. At the same time Audi Sport will take the wraps of the Audi RS4 and a new variant of the Audi R8 – something we are very excited about. A new future mobility concept should provide hints as to what we can expect from Audi in the future.

Audi A8 – Motor Show Premiere

Audi Future Mobility Concept Car – World Premiere

Audi R8 – World Premiere

Audi RS4 – World Premiere

Bentley

Bentley will present the third generation Bentley Continental GT at the IAA 2017. It features design elements of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept car and will be build in the Porsche factory in Leipzig.

Bentley Continental GT – World Premiere

BMW

And we have a winner! BMW brings an incredible number of world premieres to the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, so many in fact that we have lost count. We particularly look forward to the new BMW M5 – the E63 rival with variable all-wheel drive, the Z4 Concept which is developed together with Toyota and the 8-Series.

BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo – World Premiere

BMW 7-Series 40th Anniversary Edition – World Premiere

BMW 7-Series Nautor’s Swan Edition – World Premiere

BMW 8-Series Concept – Motor Show Premiere

BMW i3 facelift – World Premiere

BMW M5 – World Premiere

BMW M8 GTE Race Car – World Premiere

BMW X3 – World Premiere

BMW X7 Concept – World Premiere

BMW Z4 Concept – World Premiere

Borgward

Borgward marked its return after decades of absence with the development of the BX7 SUV. In Frankfurt they plan to show something different – a sportier coupe style concept car.

Borgward Coupe Concept – World Premiere

Brabus

Brabus has three stands in Frankfurt including Startech and a dedicated classic display. Among the 50 cars on display Brabus presents no less than 6 world premieres in Frankfurt. Here are three they confirmed so far.

Brabus E63 – World Premiere

Brabus S-Class Facelift – World Premiere

Brabus Smart 15th Anniversary – World Premiere

Bugatti

One and a half years after the official introduction of the Bugatti Chiron the production and customer deliveries are in full swing. So no world premiere from Bugatti this time, but seeing the Chiron again is not a bad thing.

Bugatti Chiron

Chery

No this is not a typo – In Frankfurt you will find Chery not Chevy. This Chinese manufacturer specializes in small to medium sized vehicles. It is also one of the shareholders of the more European focused Qoros.

Citroën

Citroën C3 Aircross – Motor Show Premiere

Ferrari

No info yet

Ford

Ford EcoSport Facelift – World Premiere

Ford Fiesta – World Premiere

Ford Fiesta ST – World Premiere

Ford Ranger Special Edition – World Premiere

Great Wall

Chinese manufacturer Great Wall will show their new ‘luxury’ SUV brand WEY in Frankfurt. The first model launched under the new brand name is called the VV7 which comes with a 2.0 liter turbocharged four cylinder engine with an output of 230hp and 360Nm of torque.

WEY VV7 – Europe Premiere

Honda

No info.

Hyundai

Hyundai i30 Fastback – Motor Show Premiere

Hyundai i30 N – Motor Show Premiere

Hyundai Kona – World Premiere

IMSA

IMSA AMG GT S – World Premiere

Jaguar

Jaguar presents a full range of interesting cars from the new E-Pace to the XJR575 limousine. But most of them we have seen at other car shows and events already.

Jaguar E-Pace – Germany Premiere

Jaguar I-Pace Concept – Germany Premiere

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 – Germany Premiere

Jaguar XF Sportbrake – Germany Premiere

Jaguar XJR575 – Germany Premiere

Kia

Kia Concept – World Premiere

Kia Stonic – World Premiere

Lamborghini

Lamborghini Urus – World Premiere

Land Rover

Range Rover Velar – Germany Premiere

Lexus

Lexus CT Facelift – World Premiere

Lexus LX Facelift – World Premiere

Maserati

Maserati Ghibli Facelift – World Premiere

Maserati GranTurismo Facelift – Germany Premiere

Mazda

No Premieres

McLaren

McLaren celebrates the German premiere of the McLaren 570S Spider and their killer 720S in Frankfurt.

McLaren 570S Spider – Germany Premiere

McLaren 720S – Germany Premiere

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz presents some fireworks in their very own hall at the Frankfurt exhibition center. Highlight for us is the 2,275,000 euro AMG Project One hypercar with an actual F1 engine on board. But that is far from all: sub-brand EQ is teasing it’s second full electric car – a compact city car with plenty of range for your daily commute. Alternative powertrains are a hot topic and Mercedes-Benz is adding another model to the mix: the GLC Fuel Cell – the production version of the plugin-hybrid hydrogen GLC. Following the S-Class Limousine facelift in Shanghai it is now the turn for the S-Class Coupe and S-Class convertible to get a subtle make-over and new technology on board.

Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar – World Premiere

Mercedes-Benz EQ Compact Concept – World Premiere

Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell Plug-in Hybrid – World Premiere

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet Facelift – World Premiere

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Facelift – World Premiere

Mercedes-Benz X-Class – Motor Show Premiere

Mini

Mini Electric – World Premiere

Mini JCW GP – World Premiere

Opel

Opel Grandland X – World Premiere

Opel Insignia Country Tourer – World Premiere

Opel Insignia GSi – World Premiere

Pal-V

PAL-V Flying Car – Motor Show Premiere

Porsche

At this year’s IAA Porsche takes the wraps of the all new Porsche Cayenne. We already had a little sneak preview of the third generation Cayenne which combines a new Panamera-style interior with a sportier exterior. Also present in Frankfurt is the highly anticipated Porsche 911 GT2 RS. This lightning fast turbocharged 911 version celebrated its public debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed but we can’t see enough of it.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS – Motor Show Premiere

Porsche Cayenne – World Premiere

Porsche Cayenne Turbo – World Premiere

Renault

Renault Megane RS – World Premiere

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce might not have a dedicated stand at the IAA but that doesn’t mean the new eight generation Phantom will not visit Frankfurt. At the BMW stand the Phantom VIII – the second generation developed under BMW ownership – will make its appearance on some selected days of the IAA 2017.

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII – Germany Premiere

Seat

Seat Arona – World Premiere

Skoda

Skoda Karoq – World Premiere

Smart

Smart Future Mobility Concept – World Premiere

Ssangyong

No info.

Startech

Startech presents one new world premiere in Frankfurt.

Subaru

Subaru Impreza – Europe Premiere

Subaru XV – Germany Premiere

Suzuki

No info.

Thunder Power

This Chinese electric car manufacturer plans to produce over 100,000 electric cars per year in it’s existing factory in China and upcoming factory in Europe. Two years ago they used the IAA to show their first electric sedan, now they are back with a new full electric model.

Thunder Power EV Concept – Europe Premiere

Toyota

Toyota Hilux Facelift – World Premiere

Trasco

This manufacturer of armored vehicles will show some highlights of it’s latest high-security vehicles.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Concept – World Premiere

Volkswagen Polo – Motor Show Premiere

Volkswagen T-Roc – World Premiere

Volkswagen Up! GTI – Motor Show Premiere

