In less than one month the IAA 2017 opens it’s doors! From the 12th until the 24th of September the Frankfurt trade fair is home to the 67th IAA Frankfurt Motor Show. We will cover the latest news and world premieres live from Monday evening the 11th. But before we start our live report from Frankfurt we have put together the most comprehensive Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 preview and guide. Scroll down for a list of all premieres.
IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Map
IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Dates & Opening Times
Press days:
Tuesday, 12 September and Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Trade days:
Thursday, 14 September and Friday, 15 September 2017
Public days:
Saturday, 16 September – Sunday, 24 September 2017
Venue:
Trade fair grounds, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
Show Hours:
9.00 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Preview
We took some time to go over the list of attending manufacturers and noticed some interesting trends. SUVs are still very hot with nearly all manufacturers – Lamborghini and Porsche included – showing a new SUV of some sort. Concept cars tend to focus on future mobility and electrification in particular. A few Chinese manufacturers have taken the spots left by some European manufacturers and it will be interesting to see their latest products in direct comparison with their European rivals. Most remarkable car on display is the Dutch PAL-V, a car that can drive up to 160 km/h but also convert to a gyrocopter to fly up to 500 kilometers.
The end of Motor Shows?
Motor shows seem to be losing a lot of traction with manufacturers globally. This trend that set course a few years ago also affects this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show with many manufacturers – small and large – not attending. The biggest loss is suffered in former hall 6 with nearly all Fiat-Chrysler brands pulling out. Tesla has always been an outsider so it is no surprise that they ignore the most popular car show in Germany. Peugeot and DS (Citroën’s luxury brand) turning their backs is more surprising – imagine what would be left of the Paris show if the German brands would pull out. Ford is the only American manufacturer present in Frankfurt.
The tuning scene is also not what it used to be. Many loyal exhibitors like Hamann and Mansory are no longer there. Brabus, Startech and newcomer IMSA are the only tuning brands present in Frankfurt this year.
All IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Premieres
Regardless of the brands that pulled out there are still a fair amount of world premieres to explore in Frankfurt and the end is not quite near yet.
Alpina
Alpina D5 S – World Premiere
Audi
Audi uses the stage in Frankfurt to show it’s new A8 flagship to the public. At the same time Audi Sport will take the wraps of the Audi RS4 and a new variant of the Audi R8 – something we are very excited about. A new future mobility concept should provide hints as to what we can expect from Audi in the future.
Audi A8 – Motor Show Premiere
Audi Future Mobility Concept Car – World Premiere
Audi R8 – World Premiere
Audi RS4 – World Premiere
Bentley
Bentley will present the third generation Bentley Continental GT at the IAA 2017. It features design elements of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept car and will be build in the Porsche factory in Leipzig.
Bentley Continental GT – World Premiere
BMW
And we have a winner! BMW brings an incredible number of world premieres to the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, so many in fact that we have lost count. We particularly look forward to the new BMW M5 – the E63 rival with variable all-wheel drive, the Z4 Concept which is developed together with Toyota and the 8-Series.
BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo – World Premiere
BMW 7-Series 40th Anniversary Edition – World Premiere
BMW 7-Series Nautor’s Swan Edition – World Premiere
BMW 8-Series Concept – Motor Show Premiere
BMW i3 facelift – World Premiere
BMW M5 – World Premiere
BMW M8 GTE Race Car – World Premiere
BMW X3 – World Premiere
BMW X7 Concept – World Premiere
BMW Z4 Concept – World Premiere
Borgward
Borgward marked its return after decades of absence with the development of the BX7 SUV. In Frankfurt they plan to show something different – a sportier coupe style concept car.
Borgward Coupe Concept – World Premiere
Brabus
Brabus has three stands in Frankfurt including Startech and a dedicated classic display. Among the 50 cars on display Brabus presents no less than 6 world premieres in Frankfurt. Here are three they confirmed so far.
Brabus E63 – World Premiere
Brabus S-Class Facelift – World Premiere
Brabus Smart 15th Anniversary – World Premiere
Bugatti
One and a half years after the official introduction of the Bugatti Chiron the production and customer deliveries are in full swing. So no world premiere from Bugatti this time, but seeing the Chiron again is not a bad thing.
Chery
No this is not a typo – In Frankfurt you will find Chery not Chevy. This Chinese manufacturer specializes in small to medium sized vehicles. It is also one of the shareholders of the more European focused Qoros.
Citroën
Citroën C3 Aircross – Motor Show Premiere
Ferrari
No info yet
Ford
Ford EcoSport Facelift – World Premiere
Ford Fiesta – World Premiere
Ford Fiesta ST – World Premiere
Ford Ranger Special Edition – World Premiere
Great Wall
Chinese manufacturer Great Wall will show their new ‘luxury’ SUV brand WEY in Frankfurt. The first model launched under the new brand name is called the VV7 which comes with a 2.0 liter turbocharged four cylinder engine with an output of 230hp and 360Nm of torque.
WEY VV7 – Europe Premiere
Honda
No info.
Hyundai
Hyundai i30 Fastback – Motor Show Premiere
Hyundai i30 N – Motor Show Premiere
Hyundai Kona – World Premiere
IMSA
IMSA AMG GT S – World Premiere
Jaguar
Jaguar presents a full range of interesting cars from the new E-Pace to the XJR575 limousine. But most of them we have seen at other car shows and events already.
Jaguar E-Pace – Germany Premiere
Jaguar I-Pace Concept – Germany Premiere
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 – Germany Premiere
Jaguar XF Sportbrake – Germany Premiere
Jaguar XJR575 – Germany Premiere
Kia
Kia Concept – World Premiere
Kia Stonic – World Premiere
Lamborghini
Lamborghini Urus – World Premiere
Land Rover
Range Rover Velar – Germany Premiere
Lexus
Lexus CT Facelift – World Premiere
Lexus LX Facelift – World Premiere
Maserati
Maserati Ghibli Facelift – World Premiere
Maserati GranTurismo Facelift – Germany Premiere
Mazda
No Premieres
McLaren
McLaren celebrates the German premiere of the McLaren 570S Spider and their killer 720S in Frankfurt.
McLaren 570S Spider – Germany Premiere
McLaren 720S – Germany Premiere
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz presents some fireworks in their very own hall at the Frankfurt exhibition center. Highlight for us is the 2,275,000 euro AMG Project One hypercar with an actual F1 engine on board. But that is far from all: sub-brand EQ is teasing it’s second full electric car – a compact city car with plenty of range for your daily commute. Alternative powertrains are a hot topic and Mercedes-Benz is adding another model to the mix: the GLC Fuel Cell – the production version of the plugin-hybrid hydrogen GLC. Following the S-Class Limousine facelift in Shanghai it is now the turn for the S-Class Coupe and S-Class convertible to get a subtle make-over and new technology on board.
Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar – World Premiere
Mercedes-Benz EQ Compact Concept – World Premiere
Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell Plug-in Hybrid – World Premiere
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet Facelift – World Premiere
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Facelift – World Premiere
Mercedes-Benz X-Class – Motor Show Premiere
Mini
Mini Electric – World Premiere
Mini JCW GP – World Premiere
Opel
Opel Grandland X – World Premiere
Opel Insignia Country Tourer – World Premiere
Opel Insignia GSi – World Premiere
Pal-V
PAL-V Flying Car – Motor Show Premiere
Porsche
At this year’s IAA Porsche takes the wraps of the all new Porsche Cayenne. We already had a little sneak preview of the third generation Cayenne which combines a new Panamera-style interior with a sportier exterior. Also present in Frankfurt is the highly anticipated Porsche 911 GT2 RS. This lightning fast turbocharged 911 version celebrated its public debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed but we can’t see enough of it.
Porsche 911 GT2 RS – Motor Show Premiere
Porsche Cayenne – World Premiere
Porsche Cayenne Turbo – World Premiere
Renault
Renault Megane RS – World Premiere
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce might not have a dedicated stand at the IAA but that doesn’t mean the new eight generation Phantom will not visit Frankfurt. At the BMW stand the Phantom VIII – the second generation developed under BMW ownership – will make its appearance on some selected days of the IAA 2017.
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII – Germany Premiere
Seat
Seat Arona – World Premiere
Skoda
Skoda Karoq – World Premiere
Smart
Smart Future Mobility Concept – World Premiere
Ssangyong
No info.
Startech
Startech presents one new world premiere in Frankfurt.
Subaru
Subaru Impreza – Europe Premiere
Subaru XV – Germany Premiere
Suzuki
No info.
Thunder Power
This Chinese electric car manufacturer plans to produce over 100,000 electric cars per year in it’s existing factory in China and upcoming factory in Europe. Two years ago they used the IAA to show their first electric sedan, now they are back with a new full electric model.
Thunder Power EV Concept – Europe Premiere
Toyota
Toyota Hilux Facelift – World Premiere
Trasco
This manufacturer of armored vehicles will show some highlights of it’s latest high-security vehicles.
Volkswagen
Volkswagen Concept – World Premiere
Volkswagen Polo – Motor Show Premiere
Volkswagen T-Roc – World Premiere
Volkswagen Up! GTI – Motor Show Premiere
Read more about the Frankfurt Motor Show and find the latest news in our IAA 2017 News Channel.
There are no comments