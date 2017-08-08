The McLaren Sport Series represents the slowest, softest and most accessible cars that the British manufacturer offers up for sale. That being said, the 540, 570 and 570 GT are fast enough to trouble the likes of the Ferrari 488 and Porsche 911 Turbo.

The 570 GT is arguably the softest of the lot with the comfort oriented set up, steel brakes and less shouty exhaust. It’s arguably the most multi-talented with it’s added storage space and suppleness.

But how would it fare as a rally car we hear you ask? Well, question no more, the video above has all the answers and makes for great viewing! Enjoy!