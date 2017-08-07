Last year, at Pebble Beach, Mercedes-Maybach wowed the concept car lawn with the release of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, a futuristic two-door coupe which offered a sneak peak into the future of Maybach design. We have it on good authority that the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 will return to Pebble Beach 2017 in Cabriolet form this month!

The news comes through an Instagram post uploaded by Mercedes-Benz design boss Gorden Wagener which appears to show three designers sitting at headquarters in front of a scale version of the original coupe. They can be seen with design sketches which many have surmised must be the workings of a new Mercedes-Maybach concept.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 which debuted at Pebble Beach last year is an all-electric 2+2 coupe, with four electric motors producing 750 hp. It has a range of 500 kilometres or 200 miles, with a charging capacity of 350 kW. It promised rapid charging in just five minutes to achieve an extra range of 100 km. Whilst information about the underpinnings of the Cabriolet version have not been released, it would seem logical for the two to share this powerplant.

At the time when the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 was released, it was said to preview a bespoke Maybach model, the sixth in the product line. At over 6 metres in length, it would likely rival the Rolls-Royce Wraith. It was expected to sit above the S-Class in the Mercedes-Maybach range as a modern interpretation of 2004’s Excelero (which was used as a test bed for Fulda Tyres, the German division of Goodyear.

It remains to be seen if we will see a production version anytime soon (original rumours suggested 3rd-4th quarter of 2017), however, we will keep you updated if we hear anything further!