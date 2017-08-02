The McLaren 570GT is the classier and ‘domesticated’ version of the eminent 570S, although despite being marketed as a more useable McLaren, it is still a true sports car at heart. The German performance and tuning part manufacturer Novitec has taken it upon itself to make the 570GT as much a race car as it is a gentleman’s car. To do this, Novitec has given the 570GT a refinement package including both visual and performance upgrades, providing better driving performance, full-blooded racing looks and even more agile handling.

The 3.8-liter twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine of the McLaren is an outstanding platform for Novitec to unleash their madness. Under the hood, the engine has been upgraded to boast 646 horsepower, which is an increase of 76 hp over the regular 570GT. This allows the car to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.0 seconds – which is nearly half a second faster than its stock variant – and reach a top speed of 335 km/h. The tuned V-8 will produce a tremendous 692 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. This all gives the Novitec 570GT an improved driving feel, but also more agile throttle response and an even more powerful performance curve across the entire rev range.

Novitec McLaren 570GT 1 of 10

On the outside the 570GT received a range of tailor-made naked carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components that not only give the car an aggressive look, but also improve the handling. The stylish front spoiler gives the mid-engine sports car an even more distinctive appearance. Thanks to its sophisticated shape, the component reduces front-axle lift, which in tandem with the rear wing further improves the handling stability at high speeds. On the sides Novitec has added a pair of carbon-fibre covers for the air intakes and sleek carbon side skirts. The side skirts give the car an even longer and lower visual stance, and the air-intake covers provides the engine with more cooling.

The Novitec 570GT not only drives and looks better, but it also sounds better too. A precision-calibrated exhaust system is tapered to match the rear contour of the vehicle exactly. The exhausts are extremely lightweight, due to the use of Inconel – a lightweight material that is prominent in Formula 1 racing. This all gives the car a richer and more lively sound, coming from tailpipes that are massively more rugged over the standard version.

Additionally, you can opt for the Novitec MC1 wheels, coming in 20 and 21-inch. Upon request, Novitec will put the cherry on top by transforming the cockpit of your McLaren too. This will be done with alcantara, leather, and matching contour stitching, to make your car as jaw dropping on the inside, as it is on the outside.