The highly anticipated fruition of Aston Martin and Zagato’s latest collaboration, the Vanquish Zagato Volante is bound for its debut at the 2017 Pebble Beach show. The stunning show, held on Californian shores, is no stranger to exquisite cars of the highest calibre. A wide array of priceless classic old-timers is usually displayed in the presence of their more modern successors.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster 1 of 6

The Vanquish Zagato Volante is the latest creation from a collaboration that reaches back over nearly six decades between the British manufacturer and Italian designer. It fills the niche market left after the introduction of the Vanquish Zagato Coupe, introduced last year. The Zagato Volante embodies Aston Martin’s performance, quality, and racing lineage, as well as Zagato’s stunning design cues. The Zagato Volante features an enhanced version of Aston Martin’s iconic V12 powertrain. The engine power is increased to 592bhp with a projected 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds. All 99 units of the Volante have already been spoken for.

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Zagato 1 of 9

The Vanquish Zagato Volante has been spotted testing several times in recent weeks, together with its even more exclusive sister, the Vanquish Zagato Speedster – of which only 28 units will be produced. The Volante will feature a soft top design, whereas the Speedster will make do without a roof entirely. The stunning design language of both cars, and their phenomenal engines have ensured that allocations for the car are highly sought after.

President for Aston Martin The Americas, Laura Schwab said: “Pebble Beach is hallowed ground for automotive enthusiasts – many of whom make the pilgrimage each year from across the world – and Club 1913 puts our brand’s history and future in context. It’s welcome opportunity for us to connect with current and prospective buyers in an intimate, distinctively Aston Martin setting.”

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take play on August 20th.