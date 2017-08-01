It’s that time of year again – the supercars are in London and it’s like a moving motor-show on the streets! As per, there are cars from across Europe and the UAE, but our attention was drawn to a car from the United States that made a trip across the pond with an infamous owner known for his love of very rare, expensive and collectible hypercars – Whitesse.

Whitesse first caused a stir with the stunning and unique ‘panda’ white on black L’or Blanc Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. The car Whitesse flew to the United Kingdom was a recent acquisition – one of just 25 Koenigsegg RS specced, unsurprisingly, in white with a number of very tasteful electric blue highlights.

The Agera RS is the more extreme track-oriented model based off the ‘regular’ Agera S and R models. Despite it being the ultimate track toy, it’s perfectly legal to drive the RS on the road too.

Powering the lightweight hypercar is Koenigsegg’s 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing a menacing 1180 hp and 1280 Nm of peak torque at 4100 rpm and higher. Linked to the power plant is a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission with obligatory paddle shifts. The Koenigsegg Agera RS is sure to hit 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and tops out somewhere North of 400 km/h.