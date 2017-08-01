Formula E season 3 concluded on Sunday with Lucas Di Grassi winning the championship title. The then defending champion Sebastien Buemi had a streak of unlucky incidents throughout the weekend, which ultimately prevented him from winning the title.

Buemi came to Montreal ePrix with a fair share of chances to win the 2016/17 championship. The Swiss driver has had a crazy year multi-driving between WEC and Formula E, at the WEC Toyota camp he is second in the driver’s standings. He crashed during free practice 2 in Montreal and his car was not ready for qualifying which dropped him to 12th place on the grid during the race. In the end, he finished Saturday’s race in fourth place but after a series of incidents including getting hit from behind.

Formula E released a video showing the post race confrontations between Buemi and his fellow drivers, as he tried to find out who actually hit him. In all fairness, the emotions were high for him, the title was at stake and he needed the best drive if he was to beat Di Grassi.