The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a fact, and one that Rolls-Royce doesn’t mind giving sneak peaks of every now and then. The behemoth SUV has been seen testing under several disguises lately, in a multitude of different environments. In true Roll-Royce fashion, their prototype vehicles are exposed to a range of extreme tests to ensure the highest degree of comfort and quality for customers around the globe.

After having seen the Cullinan mule undergo cold weather testing in Northern Europe, it now faces the challenges of the Green Hell; the Nurburgring. Although the SUV is unlikely to ever be taken onto the track by any of their future owners, Rolls-Royce considers it necessary to test the car in absolutely all circumstances. High performance is thus not what you can expect from the Cullinan, but should you ever decide to take it to the track for whatever reason, Rolls-Royce will have optimised this experience for you.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1 of 5

The name Cullinan is a reference to the name of the largest diamond ever found, 110 years ago in South Africa, and is now featured in the spectre of the Queen of England. Despite the lineage behind such a name, it is reported that the name won’t make it through to the production Rolls-Royce SUV.

Whatever the final production car will be named, it is speculated that up to 1500 units could be sold annually around the world. To put that into perspective, Rolls-Royce managed to sell 4000 cars consisting of the Phantom, Ghost and Wraith last year. Thereby making the SUV its most lucrative production model.