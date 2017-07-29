Vettel has won pole for the Hungarian GP 2017, and with the help of Raikkonen who qualified second, Ferrari has secured a front row lockout for tomorrow’s race. Bottas finished in third, and was only beaten off P2 by Raikkonen after the chequered flag. Hamilton struggled with tires in the final two qualifying sessions and only managed P4.

Hungarian GP 2017 Qualifying Results Top 10

1. Vettel – Ferrari

2. Raikkonen – Ferrari

3. Bottas – Mercedes

4. Hamilton – Mercedes

5. Verstappen – Red Bull

6. Ricciardo – Red Bull

7. Hulkenberg – Renault

8. Alonso – McLaren

9. Vandoorne – McLaren

10. Sainz – Toro Rosso

DTM driver Paul di Resta took over Massa’s car as the Brazilian was unwell, a big step up for Di Resta who has been away from F1 for 3 years. He was among the first to head out in Q1, after Bottas and Hamilton.

Vettel and Raikkonen managed to stay on top in this session, but Verstappen jumped Raikkonen with four minutes left on the clock. In the end, Raikkonen came in third ahead of Hamilton, Ricciardo, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Vandoorne and Palmer.

Out in Q1 were Magnussen, Stroll, Wehrlein, di Resta and Ericsson.

Hungarian GP 2017 1 of 14

Vettel set the early pace in Q2 but was skipped by Bottas and Hamilton. The Brit complained of vibrations after running wide at turn 4. Ocon was also reporting understeer while Grosjean ran wide at turn 5. Everyone was on super softs on the first runs in Q2.

With four minutes to go in Q2, all 15 cars were in the pits waiting for the final runs. Bottas locked up at turn 1 and had to abort his lap while Hamilton went fastest on 1m16.693s. Palmer, Ocon, Kvyat, Perez and Grosjean got eliminated in this session.

Q3 was led by Bottas followed by Vettel. Everyone was out almost immediately except Verstappen and Sainz who stayed in the pits. A 1m16.276s lap for Vettel put the Ferrari in first place, while Bottas slotted in P2. Hamilton dashed back into the pits before setting a time.

F1 CAREER POLES 68 Schumacher

67 Hamilton Top 10 shootout coming up…#Quali #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/6zfAS5RoXW — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2017

Hamilton came out with a new set of supersofts, he almost lost it at turn 4 again but managed to go on the run off before proceeding to the pits for damage checks. He began his proper run but was still complaining about big vibrations. His best time put him in third, Vettel was still faster than the rest of the field with Bottas in second.

Chequered flag came out just before Raikkonen blasted past the finish line to take second, securing a Ferrari front row lockout. Bottas and Hamilton will start from the second row.