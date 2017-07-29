After 2 Hours

The 24 Hours of Spa 2017 kicked off in the presence of good sunshine and thousands of fans, the #55 Kaspersky Ferrari 488 GT3 started from pole and held the lead firmly with Giancarlo Fisichella behind the wheel. The team retained this position throughout the first hour, with Mirko Bortolotti right behind in the #63 Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3. Porsche was in third thanks to Kévin Estre in the #117 KUS Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Aston Martin driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Adam led the Pro-AM class in the Oman Racing car, leading the #912 Herberth Motorsport Porsche GT3 R of Sven Muller. David Perel was unstoppable in the AM class driving the Kessel Racing #888 Ferrari 488 GT3, leading Chris Goodwin in the #188 Garage 59 McLaren 650S GT3.

Into the second hour several drivers had received penalties for infringing track limits. But it was an incident involving Pasin Lathouras that prompted the intervention of the safety car after 45 laps. The Thai driver crashed heavily at the top of the Raidillon in the #50 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3. He walked away unhurt but the damage was spread across the track in form of debris.

Bortolotti was now leading the race in the #63 Huracan GT3 leading Marco Cioci who was now in the #55 Ferrari 488 GT3 pole winning car. Rene Rast had brought up the #1 Audi R8 LMS to P3 and was followed closely by the #2 Audi. Oman Racing continued to lead Pro-AM with the #97 Aston while Kessel Racing were still on top in the Am class.

After 6 Hours

The race lead changed hands several times as the leaders made their respective pit stops. Bentley M-Sport had their fair share of leads with the #7 and #8 cars, after the leading #63 Huracan and #55 Ferrari took made their stops. The #1 Audi also held the lead at one point, the order resumed back to normal soon after every one of the leaders had pitted.

There was a second full course yellow in the race after 54 laps when DTM driver Jamie Green crashed his #17 Audi R8 LMS. A safety car intervention followed soon. The #117 KÜS Porsche GT3 R received a big flow after collecting a 3 min stop and go penalty for unsafe release. Jimmy Eriksson brought out another safety car intervention after crashing in the #84 HTP Motorsport AMG GT3.

So far so good, the Andy Soucek leads the race in the #8 Bentley but he is yet to stop, behind him is the #55 Ferrari with Cioci behind the wheel, leading the #88 Akka ASP Mercedes and Connor di Phillippi in the #2 Audi R8 LMS.

12th overall is the #16 Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3 now leading the Pro-AM class. Second in class is the Oman Racing Aston while the other Black Falcon Mercedes is third. Marco Zanuttini leads the AM class in the Kessel Racing Ferrari, Fred Bouvy in the #26 Audi R8 LMS is third in class behind the #488 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 488 GT3.

More updates coming. Follow the race live here.