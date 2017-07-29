A new bespoke Bentley Continental GT Convertible has been released. Named the Galene Edition, it is said to take inspiration from the high seas! It’s named after a minor Greek goddess who was said to personify calm seas. It’s limited to just 30 bespoke copies and features a Jaume Vilardell illustrated facia!

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition by Mulliner was designed in collaboration with British luxury yacht experts Princess Yachts. It gets a brilliant Glacier White exterior with Sequin Blue chrome work. A dark blue hood and 21 inch Propeller wheels complete the nautical theme.

Inside, the seats are in Linen and Portland hides with Camel hand cross stitching. The door panels are Linen, Portland and Brunel. Linen, Brunel and Camel are applied to the dashboard, centre console and armrests, whilst the steering wheel is Linen and Brunel with a Camel 12 o’clock stripe. The detailed headrest and the stowage case get a Brunel Alcantara lining.

The stowage case and fascia panels on the Bentley Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition by Mulliner can be specced with a unique handpainted Jaume Vilardell illustration of a super yacht. The spanish illustrator has applied a unique etching for this special edition. It sits alongside the Mulliner script in each car and coats the clock bezel.

The Galene edition also debuts a new wood finish, Pinstripe Walnut. The open-pore, natural finish features prominently in the centre stack and console together with the illuminated tread plates and boot floor.

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition by Mulliner is powered by Bentley’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 powerplant, packing 507 PS and 660 Nm of torque.