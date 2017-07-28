It certainly stirred up some emotions with us when we heard the news of a pristine Ferrari 430 Scuderia burning down, only one hour after the owner had bought it.

The driver was devastated by the loss of his new prancing horse, but was fortunate to walk away from the crash with only minor cuts and bruises. Road conditions were wet at the time in South Yorkshire, and police believe that the single vehicle collision was not caused by excessive speeding.

The vehicle apparently slid of the motorway, presumably due to aquaplaning, skid through a field for 50 meters where it came to a halt and caught fire. By the looks of it the car is completely destroyed and will be written off. That makes this incident one of the most expensive one-hour rides ever in a Ferrari!