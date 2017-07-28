Despite the Pagani Zonda being out of production for a while now, every so often a bespoke model leaves the factory in Cesario sul Panaro, Italy. The Zonda’s successor, the Huayra, has been in production for some time now, with all 100 coupés sold, the limited production run of the Huayra BC all being spoken for, and now the Huayra Roadster is being produced for eagerly awaiting customers. Nonetheless, if you’re on good terms with Horacio Pagani, he’ll kindly give your Pagani Zonda a complete makeover – for a hefty fee of course.

The owner of a pristine Pagani Zonda was amongst the few to get the opportunity to have his car revamped into a 1 of 1 model. What was originally a yellow Zonda F recently left the workshop in Italy as a pristine Zonda Riviera. Paying tribute to its name, the car is painted in a crisp white and light blue, reminiscent of the horizon colours of the French Riviera.

Pictures are still scarce, but a promotional video of the car is below. Feast your eyes!