The beginning of a new era in the luxury automotive industry. The Rolls-Royce Phantom has to be the most quintessential symbol of luxury and grandeur on the road. Since its introduction in 2003, the previous model Phantom has maintained a timeless design that is absolutely unparalleled. Nonetheless, the time has come for Rolls-Royce to present the world with a modernization of the most monumental presence on roads around the globe.

The new Rolls-Royce Phantom is centred around the company’s new opulent paragon, dubbed the ‘Architecture of Luxury’. An all-aluminium spaceframe architecture designed by Rolls-Royce engineers that will underpin every future Rolls-Royce beginning with the New Phantom and extending to the Project Cullinan, the next Ghost, Wraith and Dawn. This new platform propagates the architectural and proportional heritage of Rolls-Royce, to provide passengers with a whole new level of ‘Magic Carpet Ride’. The platform is lighter, stiffer, quieter and more technologically advanced.

With the move to implement the new platform in their line-up, Rolls-Royce has made a push to become uncompromising in only using its own architecture across all its motor cars. The spaceframe is specifically designed and engineered from the ground up in such a way as to be scalable to the size and weight requirements of different future Rolls-Royce models. This will be the critical factor in making a Rolls-Royce drive unlike any other car on the market.

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom - 8th Gen 1 of 32

With the latest generation of self-leveling air suspension and the lighter platform, the Rolls-Royce Phantom provides a ride comfort that is second to none. The suspension performs millions of calculations every second to continuously adapt the shock absorber adjustment system – reacting to body and wheel acceleration, steering inputs and camera information. The camera system integrated in the windscreen scans the road ahead adjusting suspension proactively up to 100km/h. Further contributing to an undisturbed ride experience is the addition of four-wheel steering and a new double-wishbone front axle and a 5-link rear axle.

To truly provide the ultimate ride, the Phantom evidently has to be quiet. And quiet it is, as Rolls-Royce claiming it to the most silent motor car in the world. With more than 130kg of sound insulation the Phantom is so silent, that the acoustic test engineers had to check if their instruments were calibrated correctly when sound levels were so low.

A new 6.75-litre, twin-turbo V12 powertrain has been engineered for the new Phantom 563 horsepower and 900Nm at an incredibly low 1,700rpm. The addition of Satellite Aided Transmission (SAT), integrated into an 8-speed gearbox ensures that the driver is prepared for the road ahead.

On the interior Rolls-Royce has made its biggest advancement, completely revamping the technological standpoint of the car. The Phantom now comes equipped with the latest navigation and infotainment systems on crisp displays. Passengers will also have access to a WiFi hotspot, and a vast rear-centre console. All whilst being indulged in the finest materials and opulence one can imagine. On the exterior, the new Phantom has maintained is timeless looks, with minimal adjustments to the overall design. The Phantom’s grille is for the first time integrated into the surrounding bodywork, resulting on a more fluid dynamic. Building upon this are the new headlights, with their ‘laserlight system’, illuminating the road up to 600 meters ahead.

According to Giles Taylor, Director of Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the “Phantom is the epitome of effortless style, an historical nameplate that occupies a rarefied space in the luxury constellation and conjures a rare magic all of its own. New Phantom raises a glass to an illustrious design legacy whilst forging a modern and revitalised presence for the next era of Royce-Royce design.”

The New Rolls-Royce Phantom resets the benchmark not only as the most honourable car in the world, but as the world’s leading luxury item. As the next chapter in Rolls-Royce’s story opens, the New Rolls-Royce Phantom points the way forward for the global luxury industry.