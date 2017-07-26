At this year’s 24-hour Spa- Francorchamps, Mercedes-AMG unveiled its latest full-fledged race car; the Mercedes-AMG GT4. Based on the AMG GT R, the GT4 is a production-based concept that will provide amateur and professional teams on track with reliable and exalting performance. Like many GT4 based cars, it is viable across various GT4 series including British GT and Pirelli World Challenge.

The AMG GT4 is a 4 litre V8 Bi-turbo powerhouse that’s good for 510 hp. The front-engined track weapon produces maximum torque of 600Nm, has sequential six-speed competition gearbox, and is rear wheel driven. At just under 1400kg the car will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in under 4 seconds, and has a max-speed at over 250 km/h. The bodywork is largely aluminium with carbon elements reinforced on the interior by a high-strength roll cage.

Based on the Mercedes-AMG GT R that was introduced in 2016, the AMG GT4 is building on an already particularly high level of race track performance. The sportive characteristics of the road-legal sports car were developed in every area where the production specification could mean a compromise for racing purposes. For the complete transformation from barely road-legal race car to radical race car, three prototype AMG GT4’s will be participating in selected test races during the current 2017 motorsport season to rigorously test the setup.

“The GT4 segment is getting more and more popular. The production-based concept is an important factor, especially when you want to get started in motorsport as a team or as a driver. For some teams, the GT4 category also serves as a sensible addition to their existing involvement in GT3, for instance to support young drivers,” said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG. “For us as a manufacturer, GT4 competition is a logical next step to extend our Customer Racing Programme. After the achievements in GT3 racing, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 is opening another valuable platform for us to prove our competence as a globally successful sports car and performance brand. There is no doubt that we will once again be setting new benchmarks in the segment with the latest member in our Customer Racing Programme.”

Since 2010 Mercedes-AMG has showcased outstanding achievements in the GT3 class with the SLS AMG GT3 and the Mercedes-AMG GT3. After an intense testing and trial phase, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 will be delivered to the first Customer Racing Teams at the end of 2017.