The 24 Hours of Spa 2017 takes place this weekend and is round 4 of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup. Yesterday, teams participated in the Bronze test as part of a program introduced back in 2015 to familiarize young and rookie drivers with the legendary Spa circuit.

GTspirit will once again be rooting for David Perel and Kessel Racing whom we have partnered with for the season. Perel is driving the #888 Ferrari 488 GT3 fielded by Kessel Racing, he finished P1 in class during the Bronze test and P2 overall yesterday. The South African driver currently leads the Blancpain GT AM cup with 53 points, and will be heading to Spa with hopes of extending his lead for a better chance to win this year’s title.

Kessel Racing on the other hand lead the Blancpain GT Am cup in the team’s category with 86 points, 40 more than second placed Rinaldi Racing.

Drivers and Teams will take part in the traditional parade today ahead of the free practice and qualifying sessions tomorrow. There will be a warm up and super pole on Friday. The main race kicks off on Saturday at 14:30 GMT.

The 24 Hours of Spa 2017 will be televised and live streamed around the world by various media. Key among them being Eurosport and Motorsport TV in Europe, while RTBF will cover the full race on their website. The Blancpain GT site will have a live stream as well, while Nismo TV will have one on YouTube. Motor Trend on Demand goes a step further by providing both the live stream and onboard camera steams.