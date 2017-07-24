The Jaguar XJ has formed a part of the Jaguar range since 1968. As the flagship luxury sedan, it has stiff competition from its German rivals. The latest generation was unveiled in 2009 but has had little change since then with mild facelift’s on a year by year basis. The likes of the S-Class, 7-Series and A8 are lightyears ahead when it comes to technology and quality.

Jaguar have realised this. A steady program of facelifts has added desirable options year by year. For the 2018 model year, Jaguar has announced some further technology which will also be available as part of a new range-toping Jaguar XJR575.

As you would guess from the name, the Jaguar XJR575 takes the XJR’s supercharged 5.0 litre V8 and adds additional power, lifting its rating from 550PS to 575PS. This is enough to deliver a 0-100km/h time of just 4.4 seconds (0-60mph in 4.2 seconds). It manages a top speed of 186mph (300km/h).

The XJR575 is only available in the standard wheelbase format. Two special exterior colour options will be made available through Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations’ facility; Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey. The new model includes a unique rear spoiler, side sills, front bumper and lower air intakes. New 20 inch Farallon gloss black wheels hide red callipers.

The latest Touch Pro infotainment system and 4G Wi-Fi will be fitted to the XJR575 with a new larger 10-inch central touchscreen. 2018 XJ’s will also get these options and more! There is Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Condition Monitoring to maximise safety. A Driver Condition Monitor is also able to sense periods of little or no steering activity to prompt weary drivers to take a break.

The 2018 Model Year Jaguar XJ will be available to order today from Jaguar retailers. In the UK, it retails from £59,995.