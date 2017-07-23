Rene Rast and Maro Engel were the winners of DTM Moscow this weekend, the two drivers scored a milestone each in their careers, with Engel winning his first ever DTM race and Rast being in Moscow with DTM for the first time.

Engel started from second last in today’s race after making a mistake during qualifying. But his strategy worked out, pitting immediately after the first lap and ultimately benefiting from a safety car intervention some six laps into the race. With that, the Mercedes-AMG driver moved closer to the top as cars were held behind the safety car.

He was able to move up while other drivers ahead made their stops. Bruno Spengler and Mattias Ekstrom were in the lead, with Paul Di Resta in third place. Nico Muller never pitted with the other drivers, he slowed down Engel who made the decision to play it safe by not attempting an overtake. Eventually he took chequered flag with Ekstrom coming home second, and Spengler in third.

DTM Moscow 1 of 24

Rast finished fourth ahead of Audi’s Jamie Green, BMW’s Marco Wittmann and Tom Blomqvist, and Mercedes drivers Lucas Auer, Robert Wickens and Edoardo Mortara.

Ekstrom now leads the championship with 113 points ahead of Rast with 112 points – both Audi drivers. Lucas Auer is third for Mercedes with 99 points.

Rast of course took victory in yesterday’s race, a race that marked the season halfway. Teammate Mike Rockenfeller finished second despite having a broken left metatarsal bone, he even showed up to the prize giving ceremony in crutches. Third place went to Wittmann while Wickens finished fourth.

The next race heads to Zandvoort on August 18.