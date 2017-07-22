There is another special edition Lotus to report this week. Allegedly the most powerful Lotus sports car to date (if you exclude the homologation special Elise GT1), it adds some significant improvements to the forgotten Lotus Evora range. The Lotus Ever GT430 has been officially announced and is available to order immediately!

Among the headline figures are a 430 hp power rating, a 1,258 kg bulk and a 60-unit special edition run. The GT430 follows on from the Lotus Evora 400 and Evora 410 models recently released to the global markets. Whilst the Evora GT430 is available to order now, North American customers will get a variant in Spring 2018.

The Evora GT430 continue to be powered by the supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine. Its 430 hp comes at 7,000 rpm and 440 Nm of torque, at 4,500 rpm. 0-60mph is dispatched in just 3.7 seconds and the car’s top speed is 190 mph (305 km/h).

Lotus Evora GT430 1 of 13

Suspension components include a Lotus-tuned, Öhlins TTX two-way adjustable unit, with 20 click-adjustment compression and rebound settings. Dynamic stability modes (with ‘Drive‘, ‘Sport’, ‘Race’ and ‘Off’ settings) are available together with a break new variable traction control program and fire pre-set traction levels.

Dry weight is just 1,258 kg. In typical Lotus fashion, the scales have been applied to every component. Overall weight is down by 26 kg despite the addition of 9 kg of additional components. The list of weight savings reads as follows; standard titanium exhaust (-10 kg), carbon body panels (-4.7 kg), lightweight interior components (-2.5 kg), Öhlins and Eibach adjustable spring, damper assembly (-10 kg) and lightweight rear brake discs (-2 kg), thinner aluminium undertray (1.5 kg), lightweight aluminium brackets (-1.3kg), lightweight polycarbonate backlight glass (-0.5 kg) and a re-profiled fluid fill system (-2.5 kg).

Among the aerodynamic enhancements, Lotus fit a new exposed carbon weave front and rear. Larger front apertures, a new carbon fibre splitter, air blades and louvers positioned on top of each front wheel arch lend the car its GT looks. Aero ducts behind each wheel reduce pressure. At the rear, a large rear diffuser and carbon rear wing finish the profile.

Lotus supply the GT430 with wider Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. The Lotus Ever GT430 has lapped the Hethel test track in 1 minute 25.8 seconds – a record for an Evora and as fast as the Lotus 3-Eleven road car.

Inside, Lotus fit detailed carbon race seats, new carbon door sills and a new lightweight carbon instrument binnacle cover. The steering wheel, dashboard, door panels, transmission tunnel and centre console are all trimmed in a combination of black Alcantara and perforated leather. Trim features contrast twin colour stitching, in red and white, and matt black interior panels.

Customers can order the Evora GT430 with an integrated touch-screen infotainment system including iPod connectivity and Bluetooth, satellite navigation and reversing camera.