Just recently Jaguar unveiled the limited production Jaguar XE SV Project 8, the most powerful road-legal Jaguar to date. Buyers who want to get one of the 300 will have to put at least €150k on the table.

But there is good news for those who find the exclusive Project 8 slightly out of their price range. Recent spy shots show that Jaguar is actively working on a Jaguar XE under the promising SVO label.

The XE SVR is likely to source its power from the well-known supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that also powers the F-TYPE R and SVR models. In standard guise it produces as much as 550 horsepower, although Jaguar have shown they managed to squeeze 575 hp out of the V8 for the F-TYPE SVR and a menacing 600 hp for the XE SV Project 8.

Jaguar XE SVR 1 of 5

Even with 550 hp the XE SVR will easily be the most powerful car in its segment, in which it is to take on the likes of the BMW M3, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Mercedes-AMG C 63.

The JLR Special Vehicle Operations is now rapidly expanding since its establishment a few years ago. The XE SVR might be the third SVR-badged JLR vehicle after the Range Rover Sport SVR and F-TYPE SVR. Additionally spy shots have surfaced of a Jaguar F-PACE SVR on the cards as well as rumors of an upcoming Jaguar XF SVR.