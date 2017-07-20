The iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class reached another production milestone this week. The 300,000th G-Class rolled off the production line since production started in 1979.

From the very beginning the luxury SUV has been produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. The vehicle that took the honors of being number 300,000 is a ‘Designo Mauritius Blue Metallic’ G 500. The celebratory vehicle features black leather with contrasting white stitching on the inside and also boasts the G-Class Off-Road package.

For the occasion Mercedes-Benz started a competition on the official Facebook page of the G-Class so fans could vote for their favorite specification. The Mauritius Blue G 500 was the winner. The coming few months Mercedes-Benz will give the special G 500 plenty of attention on their social media networks.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is probably one of the most iconic cars on the market today. Ever since its market introduction in 1979 the exterior design of the SUV never saw any significant changes apart from a few modifications such as LED lights and minor cosmetic work.

The G-Class is the ultimate example of ‘never change a winning team’. Its retro design and cool vibe is what attracts buyers from all over the world. In fact, ever since 2012 the G-Class has set sales records every consecutive year almost breaking the 20,000 barrier in 2016. We love the ‘G’ at GTspirit!