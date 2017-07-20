In just a week time Rolls-Royce will take the covers from the brand new 8th generation Rolls-Royce Phantom. The new Phantom’s global debut will take place in one of the few neighborhoods where you can spot a Rolls-Royce every other 10 minutes: Mayfair in London.

For now the exquisite brand has revealed a teaser image in order to build up excitement for next week’s premiere of ‘The Great Eight Phantoms’ Exhibition at Bonhams in Mayfair, London. Aside from the luxury coach that will dominate the headlines, the exhibition will also have the famous Phantom VI Limousine on display, currently owned by her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Further Phantoms on display include the one of 18 Phantom IV that belonged to Aga Khan III and the first Goodwood Phantom VII. ‘The Great Eight Phantoms’ – A Rolls-Royce Exhibition will take place at Bonhams, 101 New Bond Street, London, from 29 July to the 2 August.

For those of you wanting to witness the world premiere of the new generation Phantom live from home, make sure to tune in to the livestream on www.greatphantoms.com at 21:00 British Summer Time on July 27th. (22:00 CEST)