Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has officially been confirmed as a ‘low volume manufacturer’ by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What this means for the avid motorist is that the SCG003 Stradale, a monumental car in terms of aesthetics and performance, could soon be cruising on the street.

Jim Glickenhaus, owner of the company has long sought to make his epic creations part of automotive history, and has just gotten a step closer. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is now legally permitted to produce up to 325 cars a year in the USA, which will be exempt from some federal emissions regulations. This puts the company on the right track to becoming a boutique manufacturer amongst the likes of Pagani and Koenigsegg.

SCG003 S 1 of 7

Why should you be over the moon with this news? Well for starters the SCG003S is an 800 horsepower, 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8. The rear wheel drive hypercar is a direct descendant of the SCG003C – a full-fledged race car that ran successfully at the 24 Hours Nurburgring and set a lap record at the Nurburgring of 6m33s. The Stradale is a more ‘domesticated’ (for lack of a better word) version of this car. Nevertheless, the car is cloaked in carbon fibre, has a removable steering wheel, 4-point harness, and mounting points for a complete roll cage, should you wish to take the car to the track.

With the SCG003, Jim Glickenhaus anticipates great things. According to Glickenhaus, the SCG003S will do the Nurburgring lap in around 6m30s – a blisteringly quick lap time that would be a track record if it actually came true. Eventually the brand has high hopes to race in the GTE category at Le Mans. An astonishing future to look forward to, which you can be a part of for a mere $2,000,000 – the current asking price for the SCG003S.