Audi’s S5 Cabriolet is a car that certainly does not disappoint aesthetically to most automotive enthusiasts. Its performance figures are objectively something that everyone is pleased with for a car of its price and quality. Nonetheless, this didn’t stop ABT from turning things up a notch.

The ‘standard’ S5 proudly boasts 354hp and maximum torque of 500Nm. Steadfast figures that don’t disappoint – until you look at what German tuning company ABT can achieve. Giving the S5 a little touch of ABT resulted in a 20% power increase to deliver 425 horsepower, and maximum torque of 550 N. This puts the ABT S5 on par with the performance figures of an Audi RS5.

The performance boost is not the only upgrade customers can opt for from ABT – a sportive selection of rims will complement the power increase. DR and ER-C design rims are available as 19 or 20-inch, and FR and GR designs are available solely in 20-inch. The customer can opt for gun-metal and silver-bullet colour schemes, as well as matte and glossy black. Depending on the design you go for, the rims are diamond-polished for that extra refined look.

On the interior, you can opt for the ABT custom styling – if the exhaust notes don’t quite suffice. The ABT logo will be displayed when entrance lights turn on, and custom floor mats and valve caps will bear the imposing logo too. If this seems a bit too restrained for you – worry not. ABT engineers are working on an aerodynamic package due for release in the near future. If you’re interested in the aerodynamic package complementing the performance increase, you can now register for it online. Once the upgrade is ready to be fitted on your S5, it can be retrofitted quickly at one of the many ABT agencies in more than 60 countries worldwide.