A gas station in San Francisco was destroyed recently when a Lamborghini Countach caught fire on the forecourt. Video footage reveals that all might not be what it seems though. The Italian supercar was in actual fact a US replica.

The cause of the fire is unknown and various news outlets reporting on the incident have made no mention of injuries. It is thought that the fire station attendant hit the emergency switch to cut the flow of fuel from the underground storage tanks, averting a larger disaster.

Both petrol station and replica Lamborghini will be complete write-offs though. The red fibreglass Countach was almost entirely engulfed in flames which quickly spread to the petrol station hoarding.

It was eventually extinguished by Redwood City Fire Department who are investigating the cause of the fire.