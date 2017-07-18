It has been a while since Mercedes-Benz revealed its initial plan to build a pickup truck. The firm’s entry into this market segment has been highly anticipated for a while, but the wait is finally over. The Mercedes-Benz X-Class was revealed to the public today, and it most certainly lives up to the hype.

The X-Class can wear the Mercedes name with pride as it combines the typical traits of a pickup – robustness, functionality, and off-road capabilities – with the classical characteristics of a Mercedes – design, comfort, driving dynamics and safety. It complements the prized strengths of a mid-size pickup with the typical Mercedes-Benz characteristics of driving. The production vehicle design does not stray far from the two concept models shown to the public until now. This means that the new X-Class still features a large front hood and a twin-louvre radiator grille. The interior remains sleek and stylish whilst the cargo bed is vast and integrated seamlessly with the fluid design of the car. Paintjobs, materials, stitching, and roof lining options are plentiful – customers have the widest choice of materials and colours in this vehicle segment.

The X-Class will be sold in 3 different variants to cater to the customer’s lifestyle and work environment. The PURE basic variant is destined for classic robust use and will constitute the entry-segment. The PROGRESSIVE edition will accommodate higher requirements in terms of quality feel and comfort, and the POWER variant will serve as the high-end option for urban lifestyles. All models will consist of a ladder-type frame, rear multi-link solid axle, front independent wheel suspension and coil springs on both axles. This means that the car is good for hauling a payload of up to 1.1 tonnes or towing up to 3.5 tonnes.

All this power comes from a range of different engines. As from its market launch, there are two powerful and efficient four-cylinder engines – the X 220 d with single turbocharger generating 163 horsepower and in a bi-turbo X 250 d, producing no less than 190 horsepower. A top-of-the-range V6 diesel with 258 hp and maximum torque of 550 Nm will be released mid-2018, whereby it will assume a market leading position in the mid-size pickup segment. All engines are run quietly with low-vibration and efficient power delivery coupled with modest consumption figures. The powertrain comprises of a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed automatic transmission is an option for the 190 hp X 250 d and X 250 d 4MATIC models.

The ride style of the X-Class was a major point of focus for Mercedes, who claims that the driving enjoyment of the pickup will be on par with its sedan models. The aim was to make the X-Class a pickup that offers excellent performance on any surface. The renowned 4MATIC all-wheel drive with low-range gearing and optional differential lock on the rear axle, masters any terrain (as of mid-2018 a permanent all-wheel drive will be available). All things considered, this makes the X-Class uniquely versatile for everyday usage – it can be driven as a rugged all-terrain pickup, but also as an urban lifestyles transporter for busy families.

The X-Class may be a first for Mercedes-Benz in terms of its market segment, but the model already fits seamlessly in the Mercedes Portfolio, embodying everything the premium manufacturer stands for. The market launch in Europe is scheduled for November 2017, where it will be very attractively priced – in Germany the X-Class is yours at €37,294 (incl. 19% VAT). At the beginning of 2018 South Africa, Australia and New Zealand will follow, and in the beginning of 2019, Argentina and Brazil.