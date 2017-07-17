A double win for DS Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird at the inaugural Formula E New York ePrix marked history this weekend. This was the very first race held in New York, and Bird became the first driver to win a race in this monumental city. The Brit won both round 9 on Saturday and today’s round 10, denying any other driver a chance to be part of history.

Championship leader Sebastien Buemi was missing in action as he was driving for Toyota at the WEC 6 Hours of Nurburgring. He currently drives for e.dams Renault who also lead the team’s standings. Bird on the other hand missed the WEC race to take part in the New York ePrix, he drives for AF Corse Ferrari.

Bird had qualified first this morning but was beaten at the start by Mahindra driver Felix Rosenqvist who was by no means slow. It took 11 laps for Bird to find a way around the Mahindra, and when he did, it was at turn 6 as the two drivers drove side by side before Bird emerged ahead. Meanwhile, Nick Heidfeld in the other Mahindra was third, and under hot pursuit by Buemi’s replacement – Pierre Gasly.

Gasly caught up with Heidfeld on the final lap, and was on the verge of winning a podium in his first Formula E outing but ended up kissing the barriers. He did make it across the finish line though, in fourth place.

ABT driver Lucas Di Grassi who is currently second on the standings finished fifth ahead of Nico Prost’s Renault. Prost jumped nine places to finish in sixth. Venturi driver Tom Dillmann was seventh leading Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne who was forced to make an early stop after incurring damage on his car. Robin Frijns finished ninth for Andretti Fe ahead of Farady Future driver Jerome D’Ambrosio.

The next meeting will be in Montreal on July 29.