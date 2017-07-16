Porsche has won the 6 Hours of Nurburgring 2017, a race they dominated from the early hours till chequered flag. The LMP1 team and GT teams had a strong outing in Germany, scoring a podium in every class. This was the first time Porsche GT started from pole since their last pole win in Bahrain 2013.

The Toyotas had a tough one, the #8 car couldn’t start the race due to a broken fuel pump and ended losing up to six laps when they rejoined. The #7 car failed to match the pace of the two LMP1 Porsches, in the end, the #2 919 Hybrid crossed the finish line first with Timo Bernhard behind the wheel. Andre Lotterer made it a 1-2 for Porsche in the #1 car. Kobayashi finished third in the #7 Toyota, 1 lap behind the P2 Porsche. The #8 Toyota came home in fourth some 5 laps later.

Jackie Chan Racing DC had a good race just like Le Mans a few days ago. The #38 car came home in first place after a long stint in the lead. Brunno Senna was right behind in the #31 Vaillante Rebellion.

GTE-Pro was a Ferrari- Porsche fight for so long but AF Corse managed to keep it intact, leading for a better part of the second half till chequered flag. The #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE claimed P1 leading two Porsches, the #91 and #92 Porsche 911 RSRs. Yet another podium for Porsche.

In GTE-Am, Aston Martin had the upper hand with the team of Pedro Lamy in the #98 car. They led for most part of the race but the #77 Dempsey Porsche 911 RSR would eventually claim the lead before finishing first. Second place went to the #54 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE. The #98 Aston settled for third in class.

2 Hour Mark

Toyota started the WEC 6 Hours of Nurburgring 2017 in the lead, with Kamui Kobayashi in the #7 TS050 Hybrid. Trouble came early for the #8 Toyota which required a fuel pump change, all this unfolded before the start. The #1 and #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid thus seized the opportunity to hunt down Kobayashi for the lead.

Toyota managed to keep the lead throughout the first hour even though the gap was barely 2s. Things changed in the two hour mark where Hartley passed the #7 Toyota for the lead in the #1 Porsche. Neel Jani also passed the Toyota to give Porsche a 1-2 lead. The #8 Toyota was recovering slowly.

Vaillante Rebellion held 1-2 in LMP2 with Bruno Senna leading in the #31 Oreca Gibson. Oliver Jarvis split the two cars in the Jackie Chan Racing car. Jarvis managed to pass Senna and effectively claimed LMP2 lead. In LMGTE-Pro, Aston had it covered with the #95 car of Marco Sørensen leading the #91 Porsche and #66 Ford GT. The #92 Porsche claimed the lead in LMGTE-Pro after the pit stops, while the #98 Aston continued to dominate the AM class.

4 Hour Mark

After 3 hours , Neel Jani was now in the lead in the #2 Porsche after passing Hartley in the #1 sister car. Both drivers handed over to their teammates, Earl Bamber entering the #1 car while Nick Tandy swapped into the #2 car. The #7 Toyota was still in third, Mike Conway took over on the 3 hour mark.

Earl Bamber managed to jump in the lead once more, after passing the #2 Porsche of Tandy. In LMP2, the #38 Jackie Chan car continued to hold the lead. The Pro class was a Ferrari vs Porsche battle, with the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE grabbing the lead towards the fourth hour. The #91 and #92 Porsche 911 RSRs were second and third in this class. A Porsche vs Aston Martin battle unfolded in the AM class, with the #98 Aston holding a 2s lead over the #77 Porsche.