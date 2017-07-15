Toyota has claimed pole for tomorrow’s WEC 6 Hours of Nurburgring in what was a closely contested qualifying session. Porsche managed to grab the remaining two places in LMP1 podium after finishing second and third.

This was the third pole of the season for the competitive #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, and for today, Le Mans hero Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez averaged a solid time of 1:38.118 to top the qualifying time sheet. The #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid finished second ahead of the #1 sister car who currently lead the championship. The #8 Toyota came home in fourth with Nakajima and Davidson driving in that session.

G-Drive Racing topped LMP2, they have won each and every pole of the season so far. For today, Ben Hanley and Pierre Thiriet averaged a time of 1:45.001 to claim P1. Oliver Jarvis and put the Jackie Chan Racing DC in second place, while third place went to #31 Rebellion Racing of Bruno Senna.

Porsche ended a long draught today after claiming pole in LMGTE-Pro, their first pole since Bahrain 2013. The honors went to Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre from Porsche Manthey Racing with an average time of 1:54.007. Aston Martin claimed second while the other Porsche 911 RSR of Frederic Makowiecki and Richard Lietz sealed a double podium for the Porsche.

An average time of 1:55.686 by Pedro Lamy and Paul Dalia Lana ensured an 8th straight pole for Aston Martin in LMGTE-Am. Their streak began all the way back at COTA in September 2016. Proton Dempsey Porsche will start from second place in this class.

The 6 Hours of Nurburgring will start at 13:00 hours local time tomorrow.