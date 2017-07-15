As the unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan draws nearer, snapshots of the luxury SUV testing are rolling in frequently. This time the behemoth was spotted undergoing its final stages of testing before it goes on sale next year. The current batch of snapshots show the car testing in Northern Europe, where it will soon leave for cold weather testing in the Artic, and subsequently extreme climate testing in the Middle East later this year.

Previous spy-shots of the Rolls-Royce had it cloaked in a Phantom-esque disguise. This time around however the prototype car featured a front-end expected to be nearly identical to the final production vehicle. Despite extensive camouflaging, we can discern the classic Rolls-Royce grille and prominent hood. The front headlights appear to have the same rectangular shape as the phantom – which we expect is part of the final design too. The strong correlation between the Cullinan and the Phantom is no mere coincidence. The new platform that is being developed for the upcoming SUV will also be used for the upcoming Phantom replacement.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1 of 6

In a market where luxury SUV’s are all the hype, Rolls-Royce certainly faces some degree of competition, although it may believe that competition to be below its calibre. Rolls Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos had the following to say about the brand’s main competitor: “The Bentley SUV is clearly the number two; Rolls-Royce is the best in the world and will be when our model arrives. We will bring a great new car, and an authentic Rolls-Royce into the market.”

We will keep you updated on the latest regarding the Cullinan, as we expect a few more rounds of spy shots to surface. Roll Royce will be extensively testing their car this year to ensure it “delivers Rolls-Royce’s trademark ‘magic-carpet’ ride on a variety of surfaces and that it is resilient to extreme weather conditions”.