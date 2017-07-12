In case you haven’t heard, Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies are working on a hypercar. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is due to hit the production line in early 2019. Just 150 will be produced and, rather than offering the creature comforts P1, 918 Spyder and LaFerrari owners enjoyed, the Valkyrie will be a no compromise, performance machine. Aston Martin’s slow-burn of information continues today with the release of near-production spec imagining.

The photos show, for the first time, the aerodynamic packaging that will keep the Valkyrie tied to the ground. The huge full length Venturi tunnels that run either side of the cockpit floor, the complex rear spoiler and the massive rear diffuser. It adds working lights, an exhaust and even a set of windscreen wipers.

Adrian Newey’s presence is felt throughout the car with a myriad of aerodynamic devices. At the front an active wing is suspended low beneath the flat nose section and F1-style brake cooling ducts sit on the inside of the wheel. The roof scoop is designed with channels either side of a dorsal fin to deal with air spill once the driver releases the throttle. The centre high mounted stop light (CHMSL) lines the lower rung of the spoiler with a single LED lamp.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Production Body 1 of 8

Inside, it has been revealed that the seats are mounted directly to the tub. Occupants will adopt a reclined ‘feet-up’ position with the driving position offset inwards by 5 degrees. A four-point harness will be offered as standard, while an optional six-point harness will be offered to those who intend to do more track driving.

All of the switchgear is located on the steering wheel, with all the vital statistics presented to the driver via a single OLED display screen. As in Red Bull’s race cars, the steering wheel is detachable, both to aid ingress and egress, and to serve as an additional security device.

It’s now claimed that the Valkyrie will miss its 1,000 kg weight target, although not by much. In recent interviews, Newey has confirmed that the Valkyrie will get a One:One power ration, meaning the V12 hybrid powerplant will produce in excess of 1,000 bhp. Newey has also confirmed a twelve-into-one exhaust system, much like F1 cars of old!

Cosworth’s contribution, the 6.5-litre V12 is a new design loosely derived from the CA2010 2.4-litre V8 used by Williams in their 2010 F1 car. The flat lithium-ion stack batteries will be fitted low to the ground, below the fuel tank, shifting the bulk of the powerplant as low down as possible. The battery pack is expected to feature a small EV-only range and to operate as a reverse gear to save weight.

Is the Valkyrie Adrian Newey’s Gordon Murray moment? We’ll let you decide that for now!