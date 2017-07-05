This week an early test mule for the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has been spotted testing, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming American powerhouse. Don’t confuse this for a mere Shelby GT350 Prototype – sources have confirmed this is actually the real deal.

The Mustang-based GT500 will have the same 5.2-liter flat-plane V8 from its little brother, the GT350, but will be supercharged to churn out 700 horsepower plus. A dual-clutch transmission will be the standard, but the avid driver will inevitably still have the option of a manual present. A larger grille and more aggressive vents are evident form the spy shots, and seem to contribute well to the brute image of the GT500. To deal with the extra power, the sports coupe also received a new set of noticeably more belligerent wheels (20-inch) and a larger rear diffuser. You can comfortably expect to see nearly all of these styling ques in the final production car too.

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 1 of 9

With the added horsepower, the Mustang will give the Dodge Hellcat models a run for their money. It’ll take a little patience however before we can expect this car to be on the road. It’s public reveal is expected at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.