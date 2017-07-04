Salon Privé is renowned for putting together some of Europe’s most epic car shows and events. Cars at the Palace, hosted by Salon Privé in Oxfordshire, was most certainly no exception. To celebrate the new launch of the Blenheim Palace Classic & Supercar event, 100 super, hyper & classic cars gathered to entertain young and old.

The line-up of automobiles was without a doubt impressive, and spanned from McLarens to Lamborghinis and Porsches. The stunning and equally rare Jaguar F-Type Project 7 and Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 were present too! Feast your eyeballs on the gallery below.

Cars at the Palace 1 of 46

Photos by Steven Roe