A few years into the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the successor of the ML, the brand from Stuttgart has decided to spice things up a little. The result is this Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe OrangeArt Edition.

It’s fair to say that the GLE Coupe has no problem standing out on its own, but for those who want to claim a few extra eyes here and there, this OrangeArt Edition is the way to go. Bright orange highlights together with selected features such as the AMG Line exterior, the night package and exclusive nappa leather on the inside give the Coupé a completely different appearance.

The OrangeArt Edition will be offered in combination with a variety of paint finishes, including black, polar white, obsidian black, iridium silver, selenite grey and designo diamond white bright. To complete the package, Mercedes-Benz offer the 21-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in an exclusive high-gloss black paint finish with matching orange highlights.

The OrangeArt exterior pack is priced at €4165,00 for any non-AMG variant of the GLE Coupé, while the OrangeArt interior pack has a price tag of €2618,00. If you opt for an AMG, many of the options are standard equipment, bringing the price of the OrangeArt pack down to respectively €715,00 (exterior) and €2439,50 (interior).