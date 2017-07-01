You probably remember the unexpected showstopper from Nissan’s luxury marque Infiniti at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. Called the Infiniti Project Black S, the sports car makes use of innovative Formula 1 technology and put the brand back on the map all by itself.

It was recently announced that Infiniti’s new sports car is to get bespoke Pirelli tires. The brand has actively involved the Italian tiremaker into the development process, which will see the Project Black S equipped with colored rubber of the P Zero line.

Infiniti Project Black S Concept at Geneva 2017 1 of 8

“Having another key Formula One player involved is proof of the interest it generates and will add even more focus on performance delivery. As we explore the feasibility of ‘Project Black S’, Pirelli’s input and knowledge, both motorsport and automotive, will be invaluable. We couldn’t be happier to have them onboard,” said Tommaso Volpe, director of Infiniti Global Motorsport.

