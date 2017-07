Last month an impressive gathering of supercars took place at the British GT Silverstone Round. Although it’s been a couple of weeks, our friend Steven Roe snapped some beautiful photos of the event and we didn’t want to keep those from you.

Some pretty special cars showed up at the event, including a McLaren 675 LT in a magnificent spec of grey with orange accents and a great looking Ferrari Enzo. Enjoy the gallery below!

Supercar Sunday 1 of 24

Photos by Steven Roe