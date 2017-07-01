With almost every new car comes a new state-of-the-art configurator. Porsche just launched their online configurator for the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS so everyone can unleash their wildest imaginations.

As we expected, the possibilities are endless. Customers can choose from four standard colors, including black, white, ‘Guards Red’ and ‘Racing Yellow’. Famous optional lacquers are GT Silver Metallic, the unorthodox ‘Crayon’, flashy ‘Lava Orange’ and gorgeous ‘Miami Blue’. If you are looking for something even more special, Porsche can probably accommodate your wishes.

Racing Yellow Porsche 911 GT2 RS 1 of 6

Up next are the wheels, where Magnesium rims are optional. There are many options for the interior, including exquisite Alcantara leather and a variety of color options. There is also a range of seats customers can choose from, these include the regular sports seats and the lightweight bucket seats for the hardcore track lovers.

If you feel particularly flush you can opt for the Weissach package and an array of other exterior and interior options. Go have a look for yourself and play around with the possibilities, we can ensure you it is addictive!