Frequent teasers, leaked photographs and rumours have revolved around the highly anticipated Porsche 911 GT2 RS for the past week, but now, finally, it’s official. The mighty 911 GT2 RS has made its official debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Lo and behold a car that will be the benchmark for modern supercars; the most powerful and fastest 911 built to date, made to challenge the laws of physics.

To put together the most radical 911 to date, Porsche has compiled quite an impressive performance figures. The GT2 RS is powered by a 515-kW – 700 horsepower – twin turbo, 3.8-liter, flat-6 engine and weighs only 1,470 kg with a full tank of fuel. With 750 Nm of torque (maximum torque is already available at just 2,500 rpm), the rear wheel drive (and rear-axle steering), coupé does the 0 – 100 km/h sprint in a staggering 2.8 seconds, and will go on to reach a top speed of 340km/h. The 200km/h barrier is reached after only 8.3 seconds. What’s more, the tachometer of the 911 GT2 RS will now read up to 400 km/h – a premiere in the 911’s 54-year production history. By comparison, the 918 Spyder has a tachometer reaching up to 350 km/h.

Mind you that this is all coming from a ‘mere’ 911 – a car that is now reaching performance figures that give certain hypercars a run for their money. Starting at €285,000 in Germany (VAT paid) the GT2 RS certainly offers a bang for one’s buck.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 1 of 8

The engine powering all this madness comes from the current generation 911 Turbo S. The extra 120 horsepower that the GT2 RS features comes about from a pair of massive turbochargers and a sophisticated cooling system. The gearbox was also tweaked, a seven-speed double-clutch transmission (PDK). However, a Turbo S engine on steroids with an impeccable gearbox didn’t suffice to reach the performance it now has. A light-weight setup is pivotal to the car, and is omnipresent all throughout; a titanium exhaust system, slathered carbon fibre hood, magnesium roof, aerodynamic and interior parts made of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic, all contribute to weigh savings. Debuting for the first time in a Porsche car is lightweight glass, a material equally strong as polycarbonate. The amalgamation of all this gives the GT2 RS a power-to-weight ratio of just 2.85 kg/kW.

Making a reappearance on this Porsche are bold NACA ducts on the hood, and the option for a Weissach package. This upgrade will reduce the car weight by another 30 kg by replacing additional parts with carbon-fibre reinforced plastic and titanium materials. With or without the Weissach package though, the 911 GT2 RS has a truly sportive interior. Alcantara and carbon fibre envelop the lion’s share of the interior, and make the car look as mouth-watering on the inside, as it does on the outside.

The 911 GT2 RS has come to redefine modern automotive engineering. We cannot wait to see it on the road, and congratulate Porsche on improving the already superb, once again.