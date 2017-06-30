One of the benefits of being located near one of the world’s most famous race tracks is that you fine-tune your creations to ultimate track standards. Alpha-N Performance has its base near the Nürburgring-Nordschleife and recently unveiled their latest ‘Nürburgring track tool’: the Alpha-N BMW M4 RS.

Drawing inspiration from the limited M4 GTS, the specialists at Alpha-N Performance were determined to do us one better. Taking the standard straight-six engine from the M4, the tuner managed to squeeze out an additional 129 hp bringing the total output to 560 horsepower. That is 60 hp more than the M4 GTS produces from its S55B30 twin-turbo straight-six.

Mission accomplished, but not before the transmission and other parts are tweaked to accommodate the significant power increase. The tuner took software from the GTS to fine-tune the 7-speed dual clutch, and also borrowed the GTS’ rear differential and DSC algorithms. The suspension wasn’t left untouched either; its replacement is a Road & Track coilover system by Öhlins featuring adjustable strut tower bearings so that front suspension geometry can easily be set from the engine bay.

Alpha N BMW M4 RS 1 of 9

Large 20-inch OZ Racing Leggera HLT alloy wheels wrapped in 265/30ZR20 and 285/30ZR20 rubber ensure optimal communication with the tarmac. Aesthetically Alpha-N replaced the car’s hood with a carbon fiber example of own produce, while a distinctive front splitter below adds more downforce on the front axle. Additional downforce at the rear axle is taken care of by a bespoke EDISON carbon fiber rear wing.

More track oriented styling is found on the inside, where the tuner replaced the stock seats with lightweight Recaro Pole Position race seats. After lots of tweaking and hot laps around the ring, Alpha-N Performance ultimately set an impressive Bridge to Gantry lap time of just 7:20.