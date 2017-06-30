The new generation Audi A6 is due for release next year and our spy photographers have already caught a first glimpse of the 2019 Audi S6. The quad-pipe exhaust gives away that this is indeed the performance version of the new A6 generation, which should make its debut not long after that of the regular A6.

Weight reduction is definitely on the agenda, and so is giving the new S6 some extra punch. The current S6 produces 450 hp from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. That figure is likely going to increase, but at the same time downsizing seems imminent.

Just this year Audi have managed to squeeze 450 hp out of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that powers the new RS5, so it wouldn’t surprise us that the new S6 gets the same or a similar-sized engine. Let’s hope that the brand still has a V8 on the shelves for the new RS6!