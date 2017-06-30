Photos of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS have leaked online via Porsche forum Rennlist. The new hardcore 911 is set to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 this weekend, having made it’s first public appearance at E3 2017 as Forza 7’s focal car. Even so, very little is known pertaining the powertrain. We expect to see the updated 3.8L flat six from the 991.2 Turbo with increased power output between 650hp and 700hp.

Various sources have also mentioned that the 2018 GT2 RS will be limited to 1,000 units, 500 more than the previous gen GT2 RS. As you would expect, all units have been sold out and like the 911 R, slots are already selling with premiums exceeding $150,000 above MSRP even before the official announcement.

Keep an eye out for our Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 coverage as we will have live photos of the 2018 GT2 RS as soon as it gets unveiled!