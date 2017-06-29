It has been confirmed that a production version of the Italdesign Zerouno supercar will make its debut at this year’s Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace. The automotive event will officially host the UK debut of the first of only five production-ready Italdesign Zerounos that will be made by the end of 2017.

Designed, engineered and produced by Italdesign, the all-new Zerouno supercar’s body and modular chassis are made from carbon fiber and powered by a 5.2-liter V10. It comes with a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. The top speed is set at 205 mph, which is well over 320 km/h.

Italdesign put its best efforts into designing the aerodynamically optimized supercar, building on decades of experience designing exclusive vehicles for brands such as Bugatti, Lamborghini, Maserati and Lancia.

The company uses innovative and patented aerodynamics at the nose of the car, called Y Duct, which directs all the air through a central intake, flowing along a Y-shaped path and emerging from two apertures inserted in the bonnet, thus generating maximum downforce. A lot of effort also went into bringing down the weight of the supercar. It comes with a titanium exhaust system, aluminum alloy wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes and a hand-crafted carbon fiber interior.

The lightweight alloys will be shod with colored Pirelli tires, available in white, red, yellow and grey. Only five production cars will become available by the end of this year, and lucky first customers will get the opportunity to further customize their car upon purchase. Italdesign will be making bespoke optional packages available, including the full carbon look and the race-only Corsa package.

This will be the only opportunity for the public to see the new Italdesign Zerouno in the flesh this year. Make sure to get your tickets for Salon Privé now, which takes place from Thursday August 31st until Saturday September 2nd.