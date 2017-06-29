Earlier this month Brabus revealed their take on the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate. In order to create the near-perfect ‘sleeper’, Brabus offers customers with a broad range of products to make their E-Class wagon stand out.

Near-perfect, because we will still have to wait a while before the world renowned Benz tuner presents an upgrade for the E 63 Estate. The styling upgrade is available for any variant of the wagon, and features new aerodynamic components including side air intakes and a distinctive front spoiler. A new rear diffuser at the rear houses four circular tailpipes, an interesting change from the usual rectangular exhaust tips.

Brabus E-Class Wagon 1 of 25

A highlight of the Brabus E-Class wagon are the 21-inch Monoblock alloy wheels. If you fancy a smaller size, the Monoblock alloys are available from 18-inch. Brabus technology partners Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA supply the matching high-performance tires of sizes 255/30 ZR 21 at the front and 295/25 ZR 21 on the rear axle.

Power modules are available starting from the Brabus PowerXtra B20 for the E 200, to the B30-450 performance upgrade for the E 43 4MATIC. It bumps the output of the twin-turbo V6 engine from stock 401 horsepower to 450 hp at 6,100 rpm. Peak torque grows to 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm, resulting in a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds.

Finally Brabus has a comprehensive in-house upholstery shop that will turn the E-Class wagon into something truly special on the inside.