More black fury is coming from the BMW Group this month after Rolls-Royce have just revealed their Dawn Black Badge. BMW created two special editions for their top-selling SUVs and they are called the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M ‘Black Fire Edition’.
As the name suggests, nearly everything has been blacked out on the exterior of these muscular SUVs. Both cars are finished in a rich shade of Sapphire Black Metallic and even the double kidney grille comes with black bars, which is a unique feature of the Black Fire Edition. Large forged 21-inch M alloy wheels finish the ‘black on black’ look, while the mirror caps get an exclusive carbon fiber finish.
The trend of black and exclusivity continues on the inside, which is meant to be inspired by BMW Motorsport. Fully-electric M multifunctional seats with integrated headrests come as standard in full fine-grain Merino leather, in contrasting Black and Mugello Red. The interior further comes with several Black Fire logos and badges, as well as a shiny piano black finish on the trim pieces.
As well as the standard, multifunctional M leather steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles, the BMW M Performance Alcantara steering wheel with light-blue leather motorsport accent is also available as an option and at no extra charge.
Power in both cars comes from BMW’s 4.4-liter V8 powerplant, which delivers 575 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque. Both SUVs accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and are fitted with the standard 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox. The BMW X5 M Black Fire Edition and X6 M Black Fire Edition will arrive at dealerships from August 2017.
